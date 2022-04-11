Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JPS opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

