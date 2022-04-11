Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JPT opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.