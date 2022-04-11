Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

