Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NMZ opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

