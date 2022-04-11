Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NIQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.