Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

