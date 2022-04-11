Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JFR opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

