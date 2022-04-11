Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JFR opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

