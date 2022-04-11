Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

See Also

Dividend History for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.