Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

