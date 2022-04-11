Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NEA opened at $12.71 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

