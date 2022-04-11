Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Up 5.1%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 51,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,712,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

