North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.08

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.08 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 7405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.37.
North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)
