Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $224.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

