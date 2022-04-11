Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nordson by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.