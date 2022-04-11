Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.