Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 676,115 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,182,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,310,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 153,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $65.17 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56.

