Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,400 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

