Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

