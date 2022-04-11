Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

