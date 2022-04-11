Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.