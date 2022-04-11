Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,100 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,194,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 311,072 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

