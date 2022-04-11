NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (NOIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

