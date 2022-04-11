NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

