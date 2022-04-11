Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.90

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 85716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

