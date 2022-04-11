New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.