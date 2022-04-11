New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

In other New Hope news, insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,200.00 ($252,781.95).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

