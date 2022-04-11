Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $539.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.53. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.