Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $409.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $470.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.06.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.33 on Monday, reaching $347.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.53.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

