Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.