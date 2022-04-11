NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to post $82.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.70 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN remained flat at $$15.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 541,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,420. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $805.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

