Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Neogen by 76.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

