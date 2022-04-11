Needham & Company LLC Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $262.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.28.

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

