Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

