Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $16.61

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $15.76. Navient shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 9,420 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

