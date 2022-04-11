Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 159,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 118,018 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
