National Bankshares Cuts Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.40

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$119.96 million and a P/E ratio of 65.45.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

