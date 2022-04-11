National Bankshares Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

RCH stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.06. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$38.54 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. Research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total transaction of C$3,067,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$209,276,435.54. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

