National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

