National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FREY. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
