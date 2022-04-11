National Bank of Canada FI Takes $43,000 Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 101,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

REKR opened at $4.02 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

