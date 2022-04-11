National Bank of Canada FI Takes $38,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

