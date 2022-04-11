National Bank of Canada FI Takes $35,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.