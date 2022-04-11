National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

NULV stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

