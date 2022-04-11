National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.77 and a 12 month high of $90.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

