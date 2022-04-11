National Bank of Canada FI Invests $43,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3,569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.