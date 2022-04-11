National Bank of Canada FI Invests $36,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.