National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

