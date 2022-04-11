National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.