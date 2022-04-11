National Bank Financial Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$48.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

FQVLF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

