National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.88.

Shares of CP opened at C$94.35 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

